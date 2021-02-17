GEORGIA — Marvin W. Tuttle, age 83, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021.
He was born in Swanton, VT on May 6, 1937 to the late William and Theresa (Barrette) Tuttle.
Marvin grew up in Highgate and joined the Army where he proudly served and was stationed in Germany, and later in Desert Storm with his son Steven. While stationed in Germany, and on a duty in England, he met the love of his life Janet Crane and the two married on April 28, 1957. He spent several years working at the Ice Plant in St. Albans and then at General Electric as the boiler operator where he retired after 30 years. Upon retiring, Marvin and Janet spent 5 years traveling across the country. Marvin enjoyed traveling and camping with his family, including a trip back to England, stays in Prince Edward Island, and several trips to Las Vegas to gamble, just to name a few. Another one of Marvin’s favorite pastimes was watching NASCAR with his family and participating in their famous family pools. Family was the center of Marvin’s life and he emulated what it meant to have a strong work ethic, a trait he has passed down to his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet Tuttle of Georgia; children, Steven Tuttle and his wife Diane of Colchester, Graham Tuttle and his wife Laura of Georgia, Richard Tuttle and his wife Betsy of Gorham, NH, Linda Strickland and her husband Will of Colchester, and Sandy Gould of Colorado Springs, CO; 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Madelyn, Katherine, Henry, Charles, Irene, and Marie.
A Life Celebration will be held in the spring to include a graveside service at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marvin’s memory may be made to The University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given 3rd Floor North, 89 Beaumont Ave, Burlington, VT 05405.
