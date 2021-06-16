EAST FAIRFIELD - Marshall MacDonald True slipped gently from this life on the morning of February 28, 2021.
Marshall True’s family is holding a memorial service and celebration of his life on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Meeting House on the Green in East Fairfield, Vermont.
