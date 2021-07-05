Marlys Ann (Marty) Lemnah

Saint Albans - Marty passed away unexpectedly on Wed. June 30, 2021, at home. She was born Feb. 26,1947, to Elaine C. (Owczarzak) Pemberton and John L. Pemberton.
She was a proud Native American and was an enrolled member of the Ojibwa Indian Tribe of White Earth Indian Reservation in Minnesota. She was raised in Minneapolis MN and joined the US Navy shortly after graduating from Minneapolis Vocational High School in 1965. She was honorably discharged in 1968.
While serving in the Navy she met and married the love of her life MSGT Richard Lemnah in Sept. 1968. After he was killed in action in Beirut, Lebanon (1983), she made her permanent home in Richard’s home state of VT.
She graduated from Marymount University with a BSN and spent her nursing career working mostly in Hospice and Palliative care. She became the second nurse in VT to be board certified as Hospice/Palliative care Nurse. Her last “patient” was her longtime partner, Reginald Richard, who passed away in 2008.
She was every bit a caregiver at heart and was very generous. She was an active community member and was proud to have served as the Councilwoman for Ward 1. She was a member of the American Legion Post #1 St. Albans, VT and was very active at the Local, State and National levels. She held multiple positions and served on countless committees within the organization but was most proud of becoming the 1st female Post Commander and the 1st female Department of Vermont Commander and serving as the National Executive Committeeperson. She was a Gold Star honorary member of the Marine Corps League and helped with Toys for Kids. She worked with the Foster Grandparent program, also prepared food for Martha’s Kitchen, was a member of the Girls State program and Girl Scouts of America.
She is survived by her sisters Kathleen (Melvin Lockwood) Hiekke, Rena (James) Nessler, brother and sisters-in-law, Robert (Sandra) Lemnah, Reba Lemnah, a special niece, Gina Nessler and her children and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, her mother, Elaine, partner, Reginald and brothers-in-law, Harold, Ronald and Faye (Sue) Lemnah.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Legion Charities, The American Legion Donation Processing, PO Box 1954, Indianapolis IN 46206, or Vermont Paws & Boots P.O. Box 153, Williston, VT 05495.
There will be calling hours at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 So. Main St., St. Albans, VT from 4-7 PM on Thursday July 15, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake St. St. Albans, VT at 11 AM on Friday July 16, 2021, with a reception to follow at the American Legion 100 Parah Dr. St Albans, VT. Burial will take place at the Veterans Cemetery in Randolph, VT on Monday July 19, 2021, at 1 PM.
Honored to be serving the Lemnah family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.