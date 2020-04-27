ST. ALBANS – Marlon J. “Hokey” Minor, 56, passed away Thursday April 23, 2020 at the UVMMC in Burlington following a courageous battle with cancer.
Marlon was born in Burlington on February 9, 1964, the son of Carlton and Theresa (Fortune) Minor.
Hokey had worked for many years for Mylan Technologies in St. Albans.
Hokey liked helping people. He also loved building, electrical and plumbing work and machining. He also enjoyed working on small engines.
He is survived by his children Christopher Minor and his wife Ashley and Katie Minor, all of St. Albans, by his grandchildren Cadden and Mariah and his brothers and sisters David Minor, Michael (Ellen) Minor, Marty (Andrea White) Minor, Marlene (David) Bevins, Marvin (Lisa) Minor, Tina Ladd and Robin Minor and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind his great friends Pat and Lisa Parah and the mother of his children Linda Hughes and her husband Tony.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Mark Minor and sister Tory Underwood.
At Hokey’s request, there will be no services.
