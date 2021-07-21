Saint Albans – Marlene Joyce Garceau passed to her heavenly home surrounded by her family Thursday, July 15th, 2021.
She was born in Morrisville on July 23rd, 1942, the daughter of the late Lawrence Berger and Reba (Trombley) Gladden. Just shy of celebrating her 79th birthday, Marlene was 78 years old.
Marlene always wanted a family and was devoted to loving and sharing her best with them. She was known for her mac n cheese, her famous donuts, jams and jellies and her canning that was enjoyed by all. She enjoyed playing cribbage, scrabble, cards, and board games with family. She had a love for country music and loved dancing. She also enjoyed Wheel of Fortune, crossword puzzles, reading, sewing and knitting her beloved dish cloths. We always enjoyed waking up Christmas morning with our new home made pj’s. She enjoyed going for car rides, and our Mother’s Day outings in pursuit of the perfect lobster.
Survivors include her son, Ricky Garceau, of South Carolina, her daughters, Theresa Many and her husband, Allan, of Highgate, Laura Garceau and her significant other, Roger Sartwell, of Highgate, and Shellie Streeter and her husband, Timothy, of Fletcher. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Shain and Sarah Garceau, Jennifer Gordon, Arron and LeeAnn Many, Tausha Simmons and her husband, Michael, David Garceau, Brandon, Ryan and Keegan Streeter; and 10 beautiful great grandchildren.
Marlene is also survived by her brother, Rodney Berger and wife, Joyce, of Swanton; sister, Joan Russell and husband, Burr, of Enosburg, Beverly Unkert and husband, Ron, of Craftsbury, and Katherine Siewert, of Montana, brother-in-law, James Bowlby of West Enosburg, and sister in laws, Ann of South Carolina and Ariel Berger, of Swanton.
In addition to her parents, Marlene was predeceased by the love of her life Henry (Bozo) Garceau; her son Robie Garceau; brothers, Lawrence and Harold Berger; sisters, Pauline Boucher and Nancy Bowlby; brother-in-law, Grant Siewert, as well as her beloved great grandchild Haven Many.
Memorial contributions in Marlene’s name may be made to Bayada Hospice, 354 Mountain View Drive, Suite 305, Colchester, VT, 05446. The family wishes to express great thanks for the care mom received from two special people, Sonny and Heather.
It was Marlene’s wish that there be no services.
Honored to be serving the Garceau family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolences are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.