ENOSBURG FALLS– Marjorie K. “Peanut” Morgan, age 92, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
She was born in St. Albans on June 5, 1930 to the late Howard and Stella (Deso) Burt.
Peanut grew up on Hoyt Street and attended school in St. Albans. On February 21, 1953, she married Ashton E. Morgan. They later settled in Enosburg Falls where they raised their family and Peanut ran a home daycare. So many Enosburg children were blessed to be one of Peanuts kids. When they‘d graduate from high school, their one request was for Peanut to make them a batch of her chocolate chip cookies. Peanut was loved by so many, always a friend to everyone.
She is survived by her children, Edward Morgan and his wife Holly of St. Albans, Kevin Morgan and partner Lisa Nana of Burlington, and Lisa Keith and her husband Adam of Palmetto, FL; step-son, Rudy Hawes and his wife Donna of Rutland; grandchildren, Shea Kehaya and her husband Matthew, Leah LaCross and her husband Jeremiah, Jeremiah Longe and his wife Patience, Hayden Longe, and Ashley Bienvenue and her husband Mark; 8 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Besides her parents, Peanut was predeceased by her husband Ashton E. Morgan; son, Michael Morgan; and her 5 siblings and their spouses.
At the request of Peanut, a private graveside service will be held for her family at The St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Peanut’s memory may be made to the American Lung Association- Vermont Chapter, 372 Hurricane Ln, Williston, VT 05495.
