SWANTON – Marjorie L. LaFountain, age 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 29, 2020 at the Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon, NH surrounded by her family.
She was born in Saint Albans on November 6, 1933 to the late Duncan & Lucille (Dixon) Campbell.
Marjorie was a lifelong Swanton resident and loved her family and friends that surrounded her. She was a proud member of the American Legion, the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and of her Abenaki heritage. She enjoyed walks through town, visiting with people along the way, she absolutely loved to shop, find treasures at garage sales, play 31 with friends and family, word searches and jigsaw puzzles. She was known for her decadent peanut butter fudge, and church windows. Strawberry picking and apple picking were two of her favorite seasonal outings. Marjorie loved to take rides around “The Horn” to look for deer and other wildlife. One of her passions was her baby dolls, porcelain dolls and collecting wardrobes for them. Looking around her home, the love she had for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was obvious by the number of photos scattered throughout her home. Her family will certainly miss the guaranteed kiss goodbye and the “I love you” from “Nanny” when parting ways. Wear something red when you come to celebrate Marjorie’s life, as it was her favorite color.
She is survived by her children, Wayne Parizo and his fiancé Serena Domina of Swanton, Lisa Gratton and her husband Roy of Alburgh, Kelly Bettis and her wife Christina St. Pierre of Crown Point, NY, and Michelle Dufresne and her husband Critter of Swanton; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Mikala, Sabrina, Cody, Lacie, Ashley, Stacy, Christopher, Trevor, Tyler, Chad, Chelsea, Daryl, Shane, T.J., Christina, James, Tara, Pat, Shawn and Jennifer; 25 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; siblings, Harold Campbell, Duncan Campbell III and his wife Joyce, Robert “Bobby” Campbell and his wife Arlene, Rose Anthony, Sandy and Rick Conger; a dear friend, Don Collins; special fur friends, Portia, Dexter, Ruby, Gretta and Lexie; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Besides her parents, Marjorie was predeceased by her children, James Roger Parizo, Richard Allen Campbell and his wife Karen, Brenda Starr Leahy and her husband Bill; siblings, Gary Campbell, Duncan Campbell Jr., Norma Parah and her husband Wayne, Jackie Sherry, Pauline Campbell; and a brother-in-law, Bob Anthony.
Marjorie’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital staff, and Dr. Macado and her team of amazing nursing staff for the wonderful care they offered Marjorie during her stay.
Family and friends are invited to Marjorie’s Life Celebration Events to include visitation from 11-12:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, North River St., Swanton.
For those who wish, contributions in Marjorie’s memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Northern New England Chapter, 114 Perimeter Road Nashua, NH 03063, a charity she donated to.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.