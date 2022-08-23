ST. ALBANS – Marjorie J. (LaRochelle) Sanders, age 79, traded her earthy body on Sunday, August 21, 2022 for a set of angel wings.
She was born in Milton on March 25, 1943 to the late Wesley & Katherine (Raymond) LaRochelle.
Marge was born in Milton and raised in Fairfield. She was spunky and loved to be the life of the party. Marge loved to dance, and to play Skip-Bo with her family and friends, while enjoying a Miller Lite. She loved to be surrounded by her loved ones, and her beloved dog, Benji. Marge could fix or build anything, she was known for her carpentry skills and if it was broken, she could fix it! She loved to decorate and dress up for her favorite holiday of the year, Halloween. Marge’s family will miss her outgoing personality, and her famous and delicious pot roast.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Oliver and her husband Todd of Highgate Springs; grandchildren, Brandy Parker, Michelle, Natalie and Olivia Oliver; great grandchildren, Bradley, Shylah, Zoe and Adeline; siblings, Doris and Jim Driver, Norma and Bill L’Esperance, and Nancy and Roger Dussault: her special canine companion, Benji; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Marge was predeceased by her grandson, Brad Parker; and siblings, Richard “Dickey” LaRochelle, Phyllis and Donald Bessette, and Shirley Butler and her husband Fran.
Family and friends are invited to Marge’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 5-6:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT.
For those who wish, contributions in Marge’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.
