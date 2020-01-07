ST. ALBANS – Marjorie Crane Hunter, a resident in this area since 1985, passed away early January 1, 2020 at the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehab.
Following is an abbreviated obituary written by Marjorie. A full obituary is available at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Marjorie Francis Crane was born at home near McIndoe Falls in the Town of Barnet, Vt., on March 29, 1923 to John Alaric and Margaret Thurston (Tubbs) Crane. She was their middle child and only daughter.
After attending the one room school in the Aiken District of Barnet for grades 1-4, Marjorie went to the McIndoe Falls village school for grades 5-8, followed by graduation from McIndoes Academy with the class of 1940.
In 1941 Marjorie went to New York City as a “mother’s helper” with a family in Greenwich Village for six months. She returned to Vermont, and using the shorthand and typing skills she had learned at the Academy, worked for two years at the Vermont Dairy Co. in Bradford.
On October 7, 1944 Marjorie married Leonard Hunter, whom she had met in Bradford. He was a widower with two children, Gloria and Leighton, then living in Plainfield. In the years following, they lived in St. Johnsbury, Barnet, New Ipswich, N.H., and again in St. Johnsbury. In 1950, they moved to Danville, where they lived for 32 years.
Two children were born to Leonard and Marjorie: Margaret Ruth (Peggy) and Stephen Crane Hunter. During the years in Danville, Marjorie was active in the Congregational Church, where she was a member for 30 years, taking an active part in the Church School, Ladies Aid and choir. She was active in the PTA and the hot lunch program at the Danville school, and served as assistant Town Clerk for the Town of Danville.
From 1964-1981 she worked at the Caledonia National Bank in Danville, resigning because of Leonard’s declining health. In the summer of 1982 they moved to Barre to be near Gloria and her husband Harold Hersey and to have a wheelchair accessible apartment. Leonard died November 2, 1982.
During 1979-82 Marjorie was in the Lay Ministry study program of the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ; she became an Approved Lay Minister in May 1982. After Leonard’s death, she remained in Barre and for eight months served as Interim Pastor at the First Congregational Church of Berlin. From April 29, 1979 when she preached her first sermon in the Danville and North Danville Churches, until October 14, 2001, when she preached her last sermon at the First Congregational Church of St. Albans, she conducted over 100 services in 20 different Vermont churches; mostly substituting for the regular pastors for one or more Sundays.
In July 1985 Marjorie moved from Barre to St. Albans to be near Peggy in Fairfax and Stephen in Highgate.
She is survived by her children Leighton (Susan) Hunter, Margaret (Peggy) (Gary) Gilbert, and Stephen Hunter; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren; many cousins, nephews and nieces and Katherine Farmer, mother of Elizabeth and Allyson Hunter.
Marjorie was pre-deceased by her husband Leonard, daughter Gloria Hersey, son-in-law Harold Hersey, her parents, brothers Edward, Carleton, David Crane, sisters-in-law Ruth, Noreen, Alice Crane, and older brother John Alaric, Jr. at the age of 10; by all her aunts and uncles, several cousins, her brother-in-law Raymond Hunter and her sister-in-law, Ruth Hunter.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the First Congregational Church, 27 Church Street, St. Albans.
A memorial service will be held this summer at the Danville Congregational Church, 87 Hill Street, Danville. Interment will be in the family lot in Danville Green Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to King’s Daughters Home, 8 Rugg Street, St. Albans, VT 05478
