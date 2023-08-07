HIGHGATE SPRINGS - Marjorie Campbell Shaw, 97, of Highgate Springs, Vermont, passed away from natural causes at the Franklin County Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans on August 1, 2023.
Born in Alburg Springs on 30 April 1926, Marjorie graduated from Swanton High School in 1944. In 1948 she graduated as a registered nurse from Mary Fletcher School of Nursing in Burlington, Vermont. That same year she married Harold Denny Campbell, Jr., “Denny,” (deceased 1979). They went on to have 5 children: Harold D. Campbell, III, Mark M. Campbell, Gregg C. Campbell, Holly D. Campbell, and Ty A. Campbell. In 1985 she married Alden K. Shaw (deceased 2005). After working as a nurse at hospitals in Brooklyn and Utica, NY, she and Denny settled in Highgate Springs, where she continued her nursing career, first at the VerDelle nursing home in St. Albans and later as a Franklin County school nurse. A lifelong member of Swanton United Methodist Church, after her move to the Homestead in Franklin in her late 80’s, she took great joy in attending the Methodist church there in Franklin.
She is survived by her children Hal (Joanne) of Highgate Springs, VT, Mark (Carole) of Fairfax, VA, Gregg (Nancy) of Richford, VT, Holly (Carl) of San Clemente, CA; her stepdaughter, Linda Shangraw of St. Albans; her eight grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. Her son Ty passed away in 2022 and is survived by his wife Tammy, of St. Albans, VT.
Friends & Family are invited to Marjorie’s life celebration to include a memorial service at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Vermont Association For The Blind And Visually Impaired at 60 Kimball Avenue, South Burlington, VT 05403 or https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E11610&id=1
Condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
