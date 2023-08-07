Marjorie Campbell Shaw

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Clinton and Essex Counties in northern New York, and all of central and northern Vermont excluding Grand Isle County. * WHEN...From Midnight EDT tonight through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Several rounds of moderate to heavy rain are expected tonight with strong thunderstorms possible on Tuesday. Overnight rainfall will range from 1 to 2 inches, with locally up to 3 inches possible. Additional rainfall from thunderstorms on Tuesday may locally exceed an inch per hour in heaviest storms, which could result in flash flooding, especially in areas that have recently received rainfall. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&