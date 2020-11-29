FAIRFIELD – On Thursday, November 26, 2020, Marion was granted her angel wings and joined her twin sister, Marie, following a brief illness. She was at the UVM Medical Center with her family at her side.
Born on June 19, 1957, in St. Albans, she was twin daughter to the late Thomas H. and Ruby (Corey) Minor Sr. Marion was 63 years old.
Marion was a 1975 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and then began a long career working in the baking industry. Marion and Marie were known for their master baker qualities and doing many wedding cakes for area families. She worked in several area restaurants, including Chester’s on the Square, The Ole Foundry Restaurant, where she was especially proud of her cooking abilities, Ponchos and most recently was in the deli at the Hannaford’s in St. Albans.
She was a lifelong communicant of St. Patrick Parish, enjoyed working on the farm with her family and just loved being at home.
Survivors include her brother, Thomas H. Minor, Jr. of Fairfield, her many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends, too many to list, as well as her feline companions, Bella Jean and Smokey.
Marion’s family would like to thank the doctors and staff at UVM Medical Center for the care given to her during her brief illness.
It was Marion’s wish that a private service be held for her family at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Fairfield with the Reverend Father Jerome Mercure officiating. Marion will be buried next to Marie in the Minor family lot.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Marion’s twin sister Marie’s memory, to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, Colorado 80502.
To send Marion’s family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, please go to her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
