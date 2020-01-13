ST. ALBANS — Marion Hemond Johnson, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, January 10, 2020, following a long illness.
She was born on January 26, 1928, in St. Albans to the late Alphege and Celina (Brouilette) Hemond.
Marion is survived by sons, Michael, Thomas, Patrick and his wife Holly (Clifford), all of St. Albans, and David of North Bethesda, Maryland, and by her grandchild, Celina of St. Albans and several nieces and nephews.
Marion was predeceased by her husband Francis English Johnson in 2011, son Paul in 1963, mother Celina in 1980, father Alphege in 1981, brother Edward in 1956, brother Bernard in 1979, and brother Philip in 1986.
As Marion’s father was a French-Canadian immigrant and her mother was born in St. Albans to French Canadian immigrants, Marion spoke only French at home until entering school. Marion graduated from the Holy Angels School Commercial Class. She worked for the Central Vermont Railway where she met her future husband, Francis. Marion and Francis were united in marriage on June 17, 1961, in Holy Angels Church. She worked at the St. Albans City Hall before leaving to raise her boys.
Marion was a Lady of Saint Anne. She devoted a weekly hour of her time for many years to Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at Holy Angels Church. She was also involved with the Franklin County Senior Center for many years.
Marion was an avid bingo player and enjoyed playing 500 at card parties. She loved fishing, especially ice fishing, doing everything from drilling the hole with a hand auger to spending hours cleaning the day’s catch of perch. She went deer hunting, but although she never bagged one, she would often tell the tale of getting lost in the woods one time and meeting a trapper who walked her out, well after dark. Marion enjoyed going blackberry picking and you would often find her working in her garden, planting tomatoes, cucumbers, and green tail onions.
Marion followed the Boston Red Sox and collected baseball cards as well as antiques and other collectibles. For decades, Marion and Francis would spend their summer weekends going to the Charlotte and Waterbury flea markets, stopping at every garage sale and lawn sale along the way. The two of them plus the kids would always stop at a rest area for a quick picnic and later get a creemee before returning to St. Albans with their pickings. Marion was called a “picker” long before there was an American Pickers TV show.
The family would like to thank Sara Mutar, AGNP-C; Ashley Zwickl, PA-C; and all the nursing team at the Northern Tier Center for Health as well as the staff at The Villa Rehab Center. While at The Villa Rehab Center Marion would always look forward to weekly visits by Ted Yandow. A special thanks to Franklin County Home Health & Hospice for their comfort care assistance and guidance.
In honoring her request, there will be no visiting hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Marion will be celebrated Friday, January 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans, with the Reverend Kevin Chalifoux as celebrant. Interment will be in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 246 Lake Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Assisting the family is the staff of the Heald Funeral Home, where private messages of condolence may be sent to www.healdfuneralhome.com.