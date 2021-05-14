ST. ALBANS — Marilyn Soule Danyow-Allinson a longtime area resident passed away early Tuesday, May 11th, 2021, at the Birchwood Terrace Memory Care Center.
Born in St. Albans on April 29th, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Vernon A. and Phyllis (Soule) Weaver. Marilyn was 93 years old.
On February 11th, 1950, she married Merriman J. “Deke” Danyow, who pre-deceased her on July 9th, 1998, she then married Eric Allinson who pre-deceased her on August 18th, 2017. She is also pre deceased by her infant daughter, Patricia Carolyn Danyow and her sister Patricia Parenzan.
Marilyn was a longtime member of the Franklin County Senior Citizens, Sheldon Post # 88, American Legion Auxiliary and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. She was a longtime Patient Account Representative at the St. Albans and Kerbs Memorial Hospitals.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Torrey and her husband, Dennis, her granddaughter Amie, three great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Sawyer and Priya, and two nephews, Ned and James Ray.
It was Marilyn’s request that there be no services, interment will be private at Bradley Cemetery in Fairfield.
Assisting with Marilyn’s final wishes is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
