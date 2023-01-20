Marilyn Pelkey

Enosburg Falls - Marilyn (Guinard) Pelkey, 70, passed away on Thursday January 19, 2023 at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. She was born in St. Albans on May 27, 1952 to the late George and Louella (Bohannon) Martin. Marilyn was a very loving, caring, devoted, mother, friend, aunt. She loved to do crafts and sing karaoke.
Marilyn is survived by her boyfriend John Cross, brothers Charles Martin, Donald Martin and granddaughter Edna. She is also predeceased by her sons Paul Darby, Guy Darby and sisters Audrey Martin, Edna Lampman, Elma, Marie, Alfreda, Evelyn and Dina.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at A W Rich Funeral Home - Fairfax Chapel, 1176 Main St, Fairfax, Vt. Memorial contributions in Marilyn’s memory may be made to St. Judes Children Hospital. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
