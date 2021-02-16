FRANKLIN — Marilyn J. Johnson, age 80, passed away at her home in Franklin on Friday, February 12, 2021.
She was born in Richford on February 21, 1940 to the late Albert and Gladys (Pollander) Lumbra.
Marilyn had a zest for life — traveling, casino trips, card games with good friends, bowling leagues, you name it. If there was fun to be had, Marilyn was always up for it. She earned her fun the hard way though, as she was always a hard worker. She worked for many years in health care. She also helped Kenneth, her husband of 60 years, on their family farm with field work, and served as a Lister and Rescue Volunteer for the Town of Franklin, all while raising four children. Her children were the world for her. Then her grandchildren, and great grandchildren, came along to make her life complete.
Marilyn started several long-lasting family traditions to include frequent gatherings, spending time at camp on Lake Carmi, and vacations at Old Orchard Beach in Maine, and Florida — she loved riding the roller coasters with her great grandchildren. She will forever be remembered for her “zesty personality,” her open-door policy, and for never letting her grandchildren or great grandchildren leave without a treat from her “junk drawer.”
She is survived by her children, Vanka Menard and her husband Donald of Franklin, Lorna Johnson of Franklin, and Mark Johnson; daughter-in-law, Faith Johnson; grandchildren, Nicole Tatro and her husband Dave, Krista Tatro and her husband Lucas, Amanda Giroux and her husband Jason, Cole Johnson and his wife Kelly, Devin Johnson, Jeremiah Johnson, Kyle Reader and his wife Emiline, and Eric Johnson; and great grandchildren, Owen, Aidan, Brody, Riley, Ella, Talin, Camden, Keedin, Spencer, and Kennedy. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Johnson Sr.; and their son Kenneth Johnson Jr.
Marilyn’s family will be holding her life celebration later this year.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marilyn’s memory may be made to the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Foundation, 375 East Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.