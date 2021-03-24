ST. ALBANS BAY — Marilyn Bushey passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 after many years of health issues. She was the partner of Randall Button for over 20 years and the daughter of Randall and Eleanor Bushey.
Marilyn was a baker at the former A&P grocery store in Essex Junction for many years.
Marilyn grew up on a dairy farm in Essex and went to the local schools. However, she graduated from Milton High School as her parents had moved to Milton her senior year.
Marilyn enjoyed playing all sports, bowling leagues, boating and animals. She always was taking home stray or sick animals. She even taught her pony to drink out of the kitchen sink so she won’t have to carry water. What a surprise this was to her mother when one day she heard a pony neighing in the kitchen.
Marilyn loved people and never met a stranger. Even when traveling everyone she met became a fast friend, Oh how we loved the water and the sun.
Marilyn is survived by her partner Randall Button, her mother and her sisters Sue Messina (Rick), Sally Bushey and Sandy (Don) LeBeau. Also one niece, three nephews and many, many cousins.
Marilyn would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the University of Vermont Medical Center and McClure Miller Respite House for all support and love, especially Dr. Jackson and Dr. Manchester.
