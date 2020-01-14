FRANKLIN COUNTY – Mariette Jeanine (Balthazar) Moreau of South Burlington passed away the morning of January 8, 2020. She died peacefully of the infirmities of advanced age. She was born on June 11, 1929 at her grandparent’s farmhouse in Sheldon, the first child of Arthur and Noella (Fontaine) Balthazar. She was raised in various Franklin County towns, including Sheldon, Montgomery, St. Albans, and finally Swanton.
Mariette began school in Montgomery and graduated from St. Anne’s Academy in Swanton. It was there that she met her future husband, Jean-Paul (JP) Moreau. They were married August 23, 1952 after JP had graduated from St. Michael’s College and started his career with International Harvester.
Mariette worked both clerical and manufacturing jobs for short times between high school and her marriage but was mostly a homemaker and “Mom” to their three children. Whether it was teaching her kids colors and numbers or reading to them, she was always trying to help them learn. She was a creative person who loved to sew and paint. She especially liked to paint watercolors, often inspired by the trips she and JP made throughout northern Vermont and southern Quebec.
When JP became interested in genealogy, Mariette caught the bug, too. That led to many trips throughout southern Quebec in search of church records or weekends researching in the BAnQ Grande Bibliothèque in Montreal. Her knowledge of French and Latin helped them decipher baptism, marriage, and death documents. JP and Mariette were early members of the Vermont French-Canadian Genealogical Society. Working as a team, they did much of the research for some of the Society’s early Parish record books.
Mariette is survived by her children, Peter Moreau and his wife, Tande, of The Woodlands, Texas, Kathryn Sealy and her husband, Josh, of Sutton, Cambridgeshire, U.K., and Kevin Moreau and his friend Jeanne Walsh of Brattleboro; grandchildren Benjamin Sealy and his wife Kate, Jennifer (Sealy) Kelly and her husband Tim, Kathryn Moreau, and Ian Moreau; and great grandchildren Sophia and George Kelly. Survivors also include her sister-in-law Louise Moreau, sister-in-law Rolande Kane and her husband, George; nephew Jay Moreau and nieces Maureen Wheeler, Peggy Brown, Paula Kane, Janet Kane-Farrell, Celeste Kane-Stebbins, and Brenda Hammond; plus many cousins and great nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Mariette is predeceased by her husband Jean-Paul Moreau in 2005; brothers Bernard and Réal Balthazar; sister Sr. Gilberte Balthazar, DHS; brother-in-law J. Maurice Moreau; and nephews Michael Kane, Mark Kane, Jimmy Kane, and Robert Moreau.
A funeral service will be held later at the convenience of the family. Mariette will rest with her husband in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Swanton. There will be no visiting hours.
The family thanks Mariette’s caregivers at Pillsbury Manor South and the medical staff of UVM Primary Care – South Burlington, especially Dr. David Ziegelman, for their caring support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Vermont French-Canadian Genealogical Society or the Vermont Genealogy Library, both at P.O. Box 65128, Burlington, VT 05406; St Anne’s Shrine, P.O. Box 280, Isle La Motte, VT 05463; Meals On Wheels, 3 Cathedral Square, Burlington, VT 05401, or to a charity of your choice.
