SHELDON - Marie (Lamarche) Brouillette, age 87, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2023, with her family by her side.
She was born June 21,1936 in Fairfield, VT the daughter of the late Joseph and Irene (Cabana) Lamarche.
Marie grew up in Enosburg Falls, VT and graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1954. After high school she attended Bishop DeGoesbriand School of Nursing and St. Michael’s College for a year, and then started working for New England Telephone Company in Burlington, VT until 1957. On October 5, 1957, Marie married Richard Brouillette and moved to Sheldon with him.
She was a member of Fletcher Grange #473 as well as the Vermont State Grange for over 65 years, serving in many offices, such as Ceres and Pomona of the Vermont State Grange. In 1963, Marie and Richard were named the Vermont State Grange Young Couple of the year. In 1965, Marie began working at the United States Postal Service in Sheldon, where she became Postmaster in 1978. As Postmaster she would go to area schools and promote the Ben Franklin Stamp Club. In 1979, she was voted Franklin County Business Woman of the Year by the Franklin County Business and Professional Women Organization. Marie and Richard both served as co- chairpersons for the Franklin County Field Days, which was held on their farm from 1980 to 1984. She was also an active member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, where she served as a lector and President of the Ladies of St. Anne’s. Marie retired from the Post Office in 1992, and from 2003 until 2009 she was the President of the state NARFE (National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees) St. Albans Chapter and a member of the NAPUS (National Association of Postmasters). Over the years she also served the Town of Sheldon in the roles of Auditor, Justice of the Peace and Library Trustee.
Marie is survived by her two daughters; Teresa Richards (Donnie) of Milton, VT, and Mary Brouillette of St. Albans, VT; three sons; David Brouillette (Jerri) of Sheldon, VT, Mark Brouillette (Wendy) of Montgomery, VT, and Andrew Brouillette (Susan) of Sheldon, VT. Her grandchildren, Matthew Brouillette (Katy), Abbey Miller (Tyler), Laura Hardie (Ben), Eric Stebbins (Erin), Kristine Lucey (Mike), Nathaniel Brouillette (Ashlyn), Bradley Brouillette (Jori), and Katie West (Leon). Her great grandchildren, Kameron, Jace, and Chloe Brouillette, Rylee and Trevor Miller, Juniper and Maverick Hardie, Lydia, Jeremiah, and Lawrence Stebbins, and Rowen and Odin West. Brothers: Lawrence Lamarche of Porters Corners, NY and Clement Lamarche and his wife Mona of Mount Dora, FL. Besides her parents, Marie was predeceased by her husband Richard of 55 years, a grandson, Jason Brouillette, and a son-in-law, David Stebbins.
Friends and family are invited to Marie’s life celebration to include visitation from 5-8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 117 Shawville Road, Sheldon, VT. Interment will follow in St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Sheldon. For those who wish, contributions can be made in Marie’s memory to the Sheldon Historical Society, P.O. Box 65, Sheldon Springs, VT 05485.
