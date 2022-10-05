The family of Marie L. Allaire, age 85, announces that she passed away peacefully, September 30, 2022, in Saint Albans. She was born in Swanton, April 27, 1937 to Albert and Blanche (Godbout) Pelletier. Marie married Real G. Allaire, July 06, 1957. Marie worked for many years at Fonda Container Corp. retiring in 1999. She was an avid gardener and loved her flowers. She was very skilled with crafts, making doll houses, miniature furniture, and fixtures.
She is survived by three sons, John Allaire of Franklin, VT, David Allaire of Guilford, NH, and Daniel Allaire (Jennifer) of Paradise Valley, AZ; one granddaughter, Katie Magnan; two great-grandsons, Gaige and Axle; and three siblings, Gilberte Callan of Saint Albans, VT, Maurice Pelletier of Colchester, VT, and Lorraine Wry of Bristol, VT.
She is preceded in death by her husband Real, seven siblings, Carmen Morrison, Solange Pelletier, Donald Pelletier, Florence Pelletier, Annette Loyer, J. Paul Pelletier, and Rita DesLauriers.
A Remembrance Gathering and interment will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11:30 AM, in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, in Sheldon.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
