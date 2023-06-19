Georgia VT, Marie J. Wells Longe 69, passed away June 17, 2023 at Northwestern Medical Center. Marie was born April 4, 1954, in Morrisville, VT to Jean and Wayland Wells. Marie was a nurse and farmer’s wife. She was married to Lloyd A. Longe on September 21, 1974, the same year she graduated nursing school as an LPN. Her husband Lloyd predeceased her on August 19, 2015.
Marie enjoyed watching the hummingbirds, taking photos of the sunsets behind the farm, and talking with all her friends.
She leaves behind her 5 children, 5 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson and other family members.
In Marie’s memory, put up a bird feeder and feed the birds!
At Marie’s wishes there is no service being held. Please visit awrfh.com to share your condolences.
