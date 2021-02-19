SWANTON — Marie Isabell Beyor Bell, age 94, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at her daughter’s home.
She was born in Highgate Springs on January 20, 1927 to the late Henry and Mary Melvina (Tracy) Beyor.
Marie grew up and attended the one room schoolhouse in Highgate Springs with her twelve siblings. In Marie’s younger years she worked at Bayview Motel, Fantasia, Geo Yett Bag Co. and Don G Bell Inc. On July 14, 1950 she married Donald G “Don” Bell and had two children who became the center of her life. Marie enjoyed traveling with her family including annual trips to Maine to visit the beach, Fryeburg Fair and watching Don, Donny and Melanie race their race horses all around Vermont, Canada, NH, NY, Massachusetts and Connecticut. When she was not spending time with her children and beloved grandchildren, she loved dancing with Don and spending time in her impressive flower beds. She will be remembered and cherished for her loving personality and positive outlook.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Donald “Don” G Bell of Swanton; daughter, Linda L Bell of Georgia; son, Don J “Donny” Bell and his wife Sherry of E. Hampstead, NH; grandchildren, Brandon Bell of Portsmouth, NH, Sadie Fitzgerald of Swanton and her significant other Matt Taylor of Parkville, Maryland, Conor Bell and his significant other Jess Treanor of E. Hampstead, NH, and Kyle Fitzgerald of Georgia; sisters, Pearl Wilson of St. Albans, and Madeline “Snooks” Bressette of Swanton; brother, Lawrence “Mac” Beyor of Franklin, NH; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Marie was predeceased by her siblings, Ralph “Bob” Beyor, Carlton “Kike” Beyor, John Marshall “Zeke” Beyor, Marion Brooks, Ruth “Rooster” Rentz, Robert Beyor, Lillian “Toots” Hakey, and Rita Benjamin; nephews, Larry Benjamin, Stevie Beyor, Tommy Wilson, and Jack Beyor; and a niece, Gail Beyor.
A Life Celebration will be held this spring and will include a graveside service in Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.
For those who wish, contributions in Marie’s memory may be made to the Hope Lodge, 237 East Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401 and/or VT Adaptive Sports, P.O. Box 139, Killington, VT 05751.
