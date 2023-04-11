St. Albans, VT - Marie E. Montcalm passed away Sunday, March 26th, 2023, at the McClure-Miller Respite House.
Born in Georgia, Vermont on February 4th, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Hosanna and Vivian (Allard) Montcalm. Marie was 77 years old.
She was a communicant of Holy Angels Parish, where she also attended grade school and Holy Angels Commercial Business School graduating in 1962. She was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne, VT Right to Life, VT Catholic Cursillo and Christian United for Israel (C.U.F.I.)
She was predeceased by her special son, Shawn M. Montcalm on March 16th, 2019.
She is survived by her siblings, Anne Thweatt, Claire Bouchard, Joseph (Margaret) Montcalm, Maurice (Gisele) Montcalm, Pierre Montcalm and (Carol) sisters-in-law, Kim Montcalm, Judi Montcalm & Marlene Montcalm. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her 10 God-Children, and a very dear friend, Freddy McMahon.
She was predeceased by her sister, Jeanne Poirier and her husband, Donald, brothers, Rene, Girard and Allen Montcalm, brothers-in-law, Charles Thweatt & Paul Bouchard, nieces, Jacqueline Bouchard De LaBruerre and Leatha Poirier Trainer and nephews, Joseph Montcalm, Eben Racine and Loren Poirier.
Marie’s family would like to thank the staff and nurses at the Northwest Medical Center ER, Pillsbury Homestead and the McClure Miller Respite House and Chris Vaughn, NP and the staff at NOTCH for the care and kindness shown Marie during the last few months.
There will be no public calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Parish, Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake St, St. Albans. The Reverend Father Christopher Micale will be the celebrant. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the, Vermont Right to Life Committee, P.O. Box 1079, Montpelier, Vermont 05601 or Holy Angels Parish Capital Improvement Fund, 246 Lake Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the family of Marie Montcalm is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.