GRANBY, QUEBEC / SWANTON, VERMONT – Marie-Berthe Brien, age 97, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2021 at the Hopital de Granby.
She was born in Montreal, Quebec, on January 28, 1924 to the late Nolesse & Fabiola (Casavant) Prevost.
Marie-Berthe married her soul mate, Conrad Brien on May 17, 1947. They were very devoted to their Catholic faith and loved to dance together. She also loved to play cards, and her grandchildren can attest, she made up the rules as she played. The rules were always in her favor, making her nearly impossible to beat. Marie-Berthe loved red roses, elephants, as they are a symbol of good luck, knitting, word searches, cats, ice cream, and any kind of sweet treat! Her candy dishes were always full for anyone who stopped by for a visit. Marie Berthe’s homemade apple pie and goulash will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lise Brien of Highgate, and Denise Ballard and her husband Claude of Ocala, FL; grandchildren, Lisa Babcock and her husband Christopher, and Solange Gover and her husband Kory; great grandchildren, Alyssa Bova and her husband Paul, Tamara and Corey Babcock, and Ada and Jaxon Gover; great great grandchildren, Jaxson, and Isabella Bova; and several nieces & nephews. Besides her parents, Marie-Berthe was predeceased by her husband, Conrad in 1976, her brother, Honore Prevost, and many brothers and sisters-in-law.
Family and friends are invited to Marie-Berthe’s Life Celebration on Saturday, December 4, 2021 to include visitation from 10-11:00 AM followed with a funeral service at 11:00 AM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Swanton.
Marie-Berthe’s family would like to extend sincere thanks to the staff at the Hopital de Granby for the wonderful care they offered her during her stay and to her special friends, Louise Lussier, Manon Choiniere and Line Robillard for support and companionship.
Donations in Marie-Berthe’s memory may be made to L’Oratoire Saint-Joseph du Mont-Royal, 3800 chemin Queen Mary, Montreal, Quebec, H3V 1H6.
