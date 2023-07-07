ENOSBURG - Marie A. Latimer, age 96, passed away on Thursday July 6, 2023 at the Franklin County Rehab Center.
Marie was born on March 7, 1927 to the late James and Marion (Lefebvre) Deuso. She grew up in Montgomery and graduated from Enosburg Falls High School, class of 1945. She enjoyed playing bingo in her free time, as well as knitting and crocheting baby bonnets and donated them to UVM Medical Center and Northwest Medical Center in her later years. Marie belonged to the Red Hat Society. She also enjoyed buying the random scratch off ticket and would save up the winners to have her daughter return them for her winnings. Marie was loved by many and will be missed by everyone she came in contact with.
Marie is survived by her son, Richard Latimer and his wife Barbara of Burlington; Daughters, Nancy Danaher and her husband Robert of Waitsfield, Linda Rowden of Swanton and Janet Smith of Waitsfield; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph Deuso; and several nieces and nephews; in addition to her parents, Marie was predeceased by her husband Raymond Latimer; son, Reginald Latimer; son-in-laws, Richard Rowden and Raymond Smith; brothers, Howard Deuso, Romeo Deuso, Charles Deuso and Lewis Deuso; sisters, Doris Desjardins, Ida Godin, Annette Larocque, Roseanna Brunton and Lucille Meunier.
Friends and family are invited to Marie’s Life Celebration on Saturday July 22, 2023, to include visitation from 12-1:00 PM with a memorial service starting at 1:00 PM at The Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Avenue, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450. Interment will follow at St. John The Baptist Cemetery.
For those who wish, contributions in Marie’s name may be made to Franklin County Rehab Center Resident Activity Fund, 110 Fairfax Rd, Saint Albans, VT 05478.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.