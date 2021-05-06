MONTPELIER — Marian Helen Merchant, age 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 4, 2021 due to natural causes. She was born in Franklin, Vermont to parents Charles A. Richard and Helen Horskin. She was a graduate of Franklin High School, class of 1945, and Johnson Normal School, class of 1947, where she obtained an elementary school teaching certificate. She later went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Vermont.
On June 6, 1948, she married Richard E. Merchant in Moretown, Vermont. They were married for 54 years until Richard’s passing in 2002. For most of their married life, they resided in Moretown.
Mom was a career elementary school educator as a teacher, librarian and principal in Moretown, Vermont. She loved teaching and maintained relationships with many of her students for years after they graduated.
She and her husband Richard were active members of the Middlesex United Methodist Church where they spent countless hours involved in church events, dinners and lawns sales. They made life-long friends at that church.
She is survived by her children son Stephen and wife Kathy of Berlin, Vt., daughter Susan and husband Edward Scribner of Alaska, and daughter Sharon Merchant and friend Gary Webster of Duxbury, Vt., by grandchildren Sarah Goble, Chad Scribner, Joshua Scribner, Ben Scribner, and Thomas Morano, by great-grandchildren Sophia Scribner, Alexandra Scribner, Ava Rose Scribner, and Mallory Scribner. She was predeceased by sister Martha Sarah Olmstead, brothers Almon Richard, James Richard, Albert Richard, Lloyd Richard, grandson Ted Merchant, and great granddaughter Allyson Scribner.
She was close with all of her family members and kept in touch with all of them and could be counted on to keep everybody informed as to what was going on in everybody’s life.
There will be a celebration of her life at the South Duxbury Cemetery on Thursday, May 13 at 11:00. The family wishes to thank all of Mom’s in-home caregivers, especially Peg and Jeannette, who spend countless hours caring for her. Also, a special thanks to Bayada’s Hospice Team for their excellent care during Mom’s last days.
Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
