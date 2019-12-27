COLCHESTER — Maria Boudreau Dutil, beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, of Colchester, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Maple Ridge Memory Care from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease. She was 69 years old.
She was born in St. Albans, Vt. on October 13, 1950, the daughter of the late Gilles and Hortense (Desorcie) Boudreau. She graduated from Highgate High School Class of 1967 and attended Champlain College, graduating in 1970.
Maria worked for the UVM Medical Center for more than 40 years, starting at Fanny Allen Hospital and ending her career as a Documentation Auditor in Health Information Management. Maria was a longtime resident of Colchester and a congregant of Our Lady of Grace.
Maria will be missed for her beautiful smile, her unending kindness, and her deep love of family. She made everyone welcome into her home with baked goods at the ready. She provided warmth and solace to us all. Mere words cannot express how much she will be missed.
Maria is survived by her husband Philip Dutil of Essex Junction; her son, Christopher Burdick of Winooski; her son Ryan Burdick and wife Christine of Colchester; her three grandchildren Ava Burdick, Charles and Caroline Burdick; her siblings David Boudreau (Elizabeth), Sheila LaMoy (John), Jean Simard (Gregory), and Joseph Boudreau (Linda); her sister-in-law Rachel Boudreau; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers John and Michael Boudreau.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Maple Ridge for the excellent care and compassionate kindness shown to Maria.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 3 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church, 76 Main St., Colchester. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Louis Cemetery, Highgate Center, VT.
For those who wish to donate, contributions in Maria’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 300 Cornerstone Dr. #30, Williston, VT 05495.
