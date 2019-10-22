MONTGOMERY – Margaretta M. Branthoover, 87, of Shelburne, formerly of Fairport Harbor, Ohio and Montgomery Center, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was born in West Newton, Penn. on June 21, 1932 to Clarence F. and Catherine (Lash) Markle. On December 26, 1953 Margaretta married W. R. (Bill) Branthoover in West Newton. They were married for 61 years and shared many happy memories together. Bill predeceased her in 2014.
Margaretta graduated from Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio in 1972. Due to a shortage of teachers in the 1960’s, she participated in a teaching program to earn her teaching degree which allowed her to attend night classes while teaching full-time. She accomplished this while raising three daughters. She was a beloved third grade teacher in Grand River and Painesville Township, Ohio for over 20 years. Margaretta loved to quilt, knit and crochet. She was an avid reader and enjoyed making candy. She and her husband traveled the world extensively.
Left to cherish Margaretta’s memory are her three daughters: Chris Schillhammer, husband Alan and their children Kimberley and Daniel; Mary Leonbruno, husband John and their children Matthew and his wife Tarah, Lauren and her husband Gusty (and great-granddaughter due in April), and Claire; Nancy Tavares and her husband Tom and their children Rebecca and her husband Ryan and Michael and fiancée Kiersten; her brother James Markle and his wife Eleanor; and brother-in-law Howard Branthoover and his wife Verna; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Bill; brothers Clarence Markle, Jr. and Gilbert Markle.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11 a.m., at All Souls Interfaith Gathering, 291 Bostwick Farm Road, Shelburne, VT 05482
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Fairport Harbor Senior Center, 1380 East Street, Fairport Harbor, OH 44077 or the Montgomery Historical Society, P.O. Box 47, Montgomery, VT 05470.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, Vt.