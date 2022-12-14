Margaret M. Greenwood

Fairfield - Margaret Mary Greenwood a lifelong area resident passed away early Monday, December 12th, 2022, at the Franklin County Rehab Center, with her loving family at her side.
Born in St. Albans on May 3, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Orris and June (Locke) St. Pierre. Margaret was 78 years old.
Margaret was lifelong communicant of St. Patrick Catholic Church and also was a member of the Ladies of St. Patrick. She and Donald loved to travel together with their families and always enjoyed being with her many friends.
Survivors include her husband, Donald; their sons, Scott Greenwood and his significant other, Angie LeClair and her daughter, Jorgi LeClair, and Earl Greenwood and his son, Nick and his girlfriend, Destiny Bray, as well as her siblings, Morris St. Pierre and Linda Murphy and her husband, Jim and great-grandchildren, River and Willow Greenwood as well as her nieces and nephews; Penny Cargaill, Pat Murphy, Brian St. Pierre, Kevin St. Pierre, Glen St. Pierre, Chris LaMoy and Chris Conger.
Margaret is also survived by her in-laws, Billy Greenwood, Linda LaMoy, George Greenwood and Earlene Conger and good friend, Pat Reynolds.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her sister, Donna St. Pierre.
Margaret’s family will receive family and friends on Sunday, December 18th, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 19th, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 116 Church Road, Fairfield with the Reverend Father Jerome Mercure as celebrant. Interment will be at a later date in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery.
Margaret’s family asks that memorials in her name be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, P.O. Box 18, Fairfield, Vermont 05455.
Honored to be serving the family of Margaret Greenwood, is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
