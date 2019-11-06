GEORGIA — Margaret Howrigan Pelletier passed away November 1, 2019, with her loving family at her side. She was born February 15, 1943, to D. Francis and Neva Howrigan. She attended Fairfield Schools, St. Mary’s High School and Vermont College for her nursing degree.
She worked at Presbyterian Hospital in NYC, Kerbs Hospital and Franklin County Home Health.
She married John, her loving husband of 52 years and they raised their family in Georgia.
As a professional, she centered her life on careers dedicated to helping others through nursing, three generations of childbirth education and her own daycare.
Margaret was a devoted Catholic and was an active member of Holy Angels Parish.
Margaret was most devoted to her husband John and the family. Her children and grandchildren were the brightest lights of her life. She enjoyed stories, walks, picnics, campfires at the lake, family dinners, theme parties, card games, gatherings at the sugarhouse, tea parties, watching sporting events and anytime spent with family.
She is survived by her husband John, children Michele and husband Denis Paquin, John and wife Tina, Andy and wife Marilyn, Moria and husband J.P. Routhier also her beloved grandchildren; Brendan, McKenna, Oliver, Nora, Olivia, Landon and all the cherubs that she cared for throughout her lifetime. She is also survived by Jeanne, Tom, Ellen and John Howrigan, Patricia Reynolds, Rita Magnan, Kate Baldwin, and Joan Hungerford.
She was predeceased by her parents D. Francis and Neva Howrigan, her brothers Michael, “Billy” and Raymond Howrigan. Also, Roland and Lucille Pelletier and her grandson, Lucien Pelletier.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans.
Honoring her wish for no flowers, a memorial fund will be created in Margaret’s name. Please make checks payable to John F. Pelletier, 135 Pelletier Drive St. Albans, VT 05478.
To send the Pelletier family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to Margaret’s online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.