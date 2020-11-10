FAIRFIELD – On November 5, 2020, Margaret Connor Lareau (“Memere”) passed from this earthly realm and zoomed up to heaven. All of her children were there to ease her passage.
Memere is survived by her children Susanne Melling and her husband Patrick, Gail Lareau, Mark Lareau and his wife Diane, Barbara Tenney and her husband Jon and Margaret Perrault and her husband Maurice. She has eight grandchildren: Matthew the First, Michelle, Jason, Rina, Aaron, Renee, Connor and Rachelle. She has three and a half great-grandchildren: Hazen, Walter, Brigham and soon, Stella.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Dr. Eugene Lareau in Fairfield, Vt., and will finally return to “God’s Country,” where she was born on May 10, 1926. She wishes to say a fond farewell to Paul and Betty Lamothe and all of her nieces and nephews in the Connor and Lareau family. She says goodbye to her friends and all of her neighbors on Samson Point and wants everyone to remember that every day is a gift. “Just like that.”
Due to Covid 19, the funeral service will be private. There will be no calling hours.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the McClure Respite House and Sheree Martel and Nicole of Franklin County Home Health Agency Inc. for their gentle care of Memere. We also thank Kelsey Bean of the physical therapy team for her affectionate support. We want to extend our grateful appreciation to Dr. Amy Roberts for her care, understanding and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the renovation fund for the Bathhouse at the St. Albans Bay Park, c/o Mark Lareau, 227 Lake Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
To send Margaret’s family a message of condolence or share a memory kindly go to her online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
