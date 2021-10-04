Saint Albans – Margaret Connor Brosseau a lifelong area resident passed away, Saturday, October 2nd, 2021, at the UVM Medical Center with her family at her side.
Born in St. Albans on February 14th, 1959, she was the daughter of the late, Bernard and Mary (Howrigan) Connor. Margaret was 62 years old.
On May 3rd, 1980, in St. Patrick’s Church in Fairfield, Margaret married Andre’ W. Brosseau, who pre-deceased her on February 1st, 2013.
Margaret was a 1977 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and was a volunteer and Trustee with the St. Albans Museum, volunteered for Operation Happiness and was the Soldier Family Readiness Group leader for her son’s Vermont Army National Guard Company, B CO 572 BEB. She was employed at Woolworths, and multiple medical offices in Franklin County, including those operated by Dr. John Carmola and Dr. Mark Silverstein. She had a remarkable passion for gardening, and took great pride in her flowers. Family meant everything to Margaret, and she cherished every moment of every gathering that brought her close to those she loved. Her life revolved around her son, Matthew. She was extremely proud of his decade of military service and steadfast dedication to helping others.
Survivors her son, Matthew of St. Albans; her sisters, Sheila and her husband, Charlie McManus, of St. Albans, Loretta and her husband, Richard Pigeon, of St. Albans and Maureen and her husband, Bob Morgan, of Plymouth, Massachusetts and brother, Daniel Connor of Florida, as well as several nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Bechard and her husband, Nick, and their daughter, Adeline, Emily Pigeon, Connor Morgan, Cole Connor and his wife, Bekah, and their children, Hunter and Annah, and Colin Connor.
Margaret is also survived by her in-laws, Monique Brosseau, Sister Rita Brosseau, Jacquelin Brosseau-Cyr, Madeline and Geoffrey Bates and Louise Brosseau, as well as several nieces and nephews, Julie Cyr and her fiancée Hunter Routten, Elizabeth Sayles and her husband Brian, Nicholas Brosseau, Alex Brosseau, Richard Aucoin, and Marty Aucoin, Johnathan and Danielle Bates, and their children Dylan and Skyler, and Geoffrey and Sophie Bates, and their children Courtney and Alex.
In addition to her parents, Bernard and Mary, and her husband, Andre’, Margaret was pre-deceased by her daughters, Alicia Brosseau and Amanda Lee Brosseau; her nephew, Liam Morgan, her in-laws, Win Heald, Dr. Albert and Julianna Brosseau, Cecile Brosseau, Suzanne Brosseau, Marie Ellen Brosseau, Ronald Cyr, Therese and Richard Aucoin and Claude Brosseau.
Margaret’s family will receive family and friends on Friday, October 8th, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans. Please wear a mask.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 9th, at 11:00 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, with the Reverend Father Christopher Micale as celebrant. Prayers of committal and interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Margaret’s family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the St. Albans Museum, P.O. Box 722, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the Brosseau family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
