Saint Albans – Margaret Annis (Rogers) Bechard, 88, passed away peacefully on June 3rd, 2022, at the Maple Ridge Memory Care, Essex Junction, VT.
Margaret was born in Colchester, VT on February 19th, 1934, the daughter of Maynard and Jennie (Martell) Rogers. She graduated from St. Anne’s Academy in 1952 and married Germain Marcel Bechard on May 12th, 1956, who predeceased her in 2014.
Margaret worked as a bookkeeper at the St. Albans Grain Company then after marriage she became a full-time housewife and bookkeeper with her husband on their family farm in Georgia, VT. She was a skilled homemaker, who could multi-task and stretch the budget, when money was tight. She was also an excellent seamstress, mending everything that needed fixing.
In 1989, she decided to pursue a full-time job with the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service as an Adjudication Clerk, where she worked for 7 years.
In her spare time, she volunteered at the Georgia School Library and at the Georgia Ascension Parish church dinners.
She enjoyed shopping (looking for bargains), reading, dancing and taking day trips. Family was extremely important to her and she found the most joy in spending time with them.
Margaret leaves behind her sons, Stephen & Dina Bechard, of Mt. Pleasant, PA, Brian & Martha-Sue Bechard, and Gregory & Janet Bechard, all of Georgia, VT; her daughters, Lori &Todd Poirier, and Lisa & Spencer LaBarge of Swanton, VT as well as her nine grandchildren, Nichol & Ramon Astillero; Melissa & Robbie Durham; Savanna & Adam Bechard-LeBlanc; Tanner Bechard and his fiancé, Emily Fournier; Haley, Casey and Shelby Bechard; Jesse Poirier and his fiancé, Leilani Lestenkof; and Nicholas Poirier. Three great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn Astillero; Felix and Grant Durham
She is also survived by a sister, Martha (Rogers) Tarte; sisters-in-law, Laurette Rogers; Theresa Gervais and Estelle (Lanny) Favero; foster brothers, James (Jane) Haylette and Roger Haylette; brother-in-law, Don Manchester and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Germain Bechard; brother, Maynard Rogers, Jr.; foster sister, Janice Manchester; brothers-in-law, Norman Tarte; John and Fr. Bernard Bechard, SSE; Fred Lamothe; Norman Leduc; Ray Gervais; Charles Laba and Donald Vosburg; sisters-in-law, Ferdinand Vosburg; Marie Lamothe; Lorraine Laba; Florence Bechard and Cecile Leduc.
The family would like to thank Katy Munzir, Bekah Gwozdz, Michele Larmay, Megan Kittell, Tonya Broomfield, Max Bolduc, Leonne Burgess, Vaness Martinez, and the rest of the staff at Maple Ridge Memory Care for their kind and compassionate care. We would also like to thank the wonderful people at Bayada Hospice for their caring assistance during the end of Peggy’s journey.
Margaret’s family will receive friends on Wednesday June 15th, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 Noon at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street with the Reverend Father Christopher Micale as celebrant. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, Vermont 05495.
Honored to be serving the Bechard family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.