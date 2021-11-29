Venice FL
Marcia Saxby Mitchell, 78, died Saturday, November 7, 2021 at Venice Hospice House in Venice, FL. She was born November 19, 1942 in Burlington, VT the daughter of Robert and Marion (Hall) Saxby. Marcia graduated from Bellows Free Academy and received a B.A. in English from the University of Vermont. She began her teaching career in a one room schoolhouse in northern VT.
She was married to Edward Mitchell on April 15, 1967 in St. Albans, VT. Marcia and Edward spent many years in St. Albans where they were active members of the First Congregational Church. The Mitchells moved to Randolph in 1980 where they owned and operated Valley Bowl until 1986. Marcia returned to education in 1986 at Randolph Union High School where she remained until she retired in 2013.
Marcia was dedicated to enriching the lives of children, whether it was in a classroom, at church, or in her retirement, mentoring and tutoring neighborhood children in Florida.
Marcia valued her friends immensely. When moving to Randolph and later Venice, she acquired friends quickly and always enjoyed hosting social gatherings as well as a quiet conversation with a friend. She found joy and spread joy everywhere.
Marcia’s devotion to her family was boundless, and she realized the greatest joy when she became a Nana. The love and pride she and Ed held for Brittany, Harrison and Preston is immeasurable. The time Marcia and Ed spent with their grandchildren was the most special time of their lives.
Marcia is predeceased by her treasured husband Edward and son Robert, her parents, her in laws, William and Elizabeth Mitchell, her brother John Saxby, brother in law Nicholas FonEisen and nieces Paige Saxby and Kristen Mitchell.
Marcia is survived by her daughter Elizabeth, son in law Vernon and their children Harrison Edward and Preston Robert Briggs, daughter in law Joyce Mitchell, granddaughter Brittany Foley, sister Gretchen Flagg and her husband Jeff, sister Pamela FonEisen, brother William Saxby and his wife Patricia, brother in law Charles Mitchell and his wife Terry, sister in law Marion Saxby, many nieces and nephews and her beloved poodles Molly and Sebastian.
Calling hours will be held at the Day Funeral Home December 4, 2021 from 2pm-4pm. A memorial service will be held in Elmore, VT June 4, 2022 and her life will be celebrated in Venice in January.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a scholarship fund designated for students pursuing a trade profession or teaching. Checks should be payable to RUHS, 15 Forest St., Randolph, VT 05060. Please note Mitchell Scholarship in the memo line. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.