RUTLAND — Marcia Perkins Puro of Rutland, 80, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 after a brief illness due to the COVID-19 virus.
Marcia is survived by her husband, John Puro of Rutland, and her children: Liisa Puro Newton and her husband Brian of Saint Albans, Mary Puro of Rutland, Tim Puro of Rutland, and Dan Collis Puro and his wife Heather of Lynn, Massachusetts. She also leaves her grandchildren: Samantha Freda of Brattleboro, Evan Collis Puro of Lynn, Massachusetts, Rose Newton of Saint Albans, Anderson Puro of Rutland, and great grandchildren, Gadge Puro of Rutland and Lillian Freda Cunningham of Brattleboro.
Marcia is predeceased by her parents Richard and Esther Perkins, her brother Richard Perkins Jr., her daughter Susan Puro Duval, and her grandson Stephen John Puro.
Marcia was born on February 10, 1941 in Rutland, Vermont and was a lifelong resident of this beautiful state. She graduated from Mount Saint Joseph High School in 1958 and worked at the General Motors Company as an office worker for many years. She also worked for the Rutland Public School System. During her children’s school years she enjoyed being a hockey and baseball mom. In 1977 she, and her husband John, packed up the family and moved to Georgia, Vermont to become the proprietors of Puro’s Corner Store for many years. She remained in the Saint Albans area as her children finished school, and then moved to Mount Holly, Vermont with John for their retirement where she enjoyed being a regular volunteer at the Belmont Public Library.
Marcia was well read and a gifted illustrator and painter. She was also an avid knitter and one of her projects included knitting hundreds of helmet liners for US troops overseas. She was a wonderful cook and delighted in making unique and elaborate cakes over the years ... particularly for her daughter Mary’s birthday. One looked exactly like a plate of spaghetti and meatballs.
Marcia loved to travel and often took many family members along with her on her adventures ... though John was happy to stay at home and let her go. She was proud of her Irish heritage and especially enjoyed researching and traveling to Ireland. At age 71, she got her first and only tattoo … a tiny shamrock near her elbow. When her husband John asked her to sum up their marriage of 60 years in one short sentence, she replied “Johnny, it’s never been boring.”
Marcia will be greatly missed by her family and many lifelong friends. There will not be a service at this time due to the pandemic. There will be a celebration of her life, and her daughter Susan’s life, at a later date when it is safe for people to gather.
