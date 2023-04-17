FRANKLIN - Marc W. Mullen, age 67, passed away on Friday, April 14th 2023, at St. Albans Health and Rehab with his family by his side.
He was born in St. Albans on November 14th, 1955, to the late Charles and Phebe Jane (Westcott) Mullen.
Marc graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union High School. In his younger years he was involved with the Boy Scouts as an Eagle Scout, and then as a District Commissioner. Marc went to college to study radio broadcasting and to become a radio DJ, but nothing could keep him from Lake Carmi for long. Marc loved the family land, sailing and was devoted to his close friends and family. A lifelong dog lover, he raised beagles with his grandfather and participated in dog trials. He volunteered with Franklin Fire and Rescue as an EMT for several years. Marc also loved woodworking, reading, card games with friends and family and in the summer could be found by a campfire. He’ll be remembered for his big heart, his ability to talk to anyone, and his stories and jokes by all those whom he loved.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cheryl; children, Adam Mullen and longtime girlfriend Lindsay Baden, Meghan Hamilton-Piercy and her husband Gregg, and Kari Gardiner and her husband Nick; grandchildren, Brayden McGregor, Ethan and Lucas Hamilton-Piercy, and Westley Gardiner; siblings, James Mullen and significant other Cindy Beauregard, and Charles Mullen and his wife Sharon; in-laws, David Hough and Connie Sheltra and her husband Mike.
Marc was predeceased by his parents.
Friends and family are invited to Marc’s Life Celebration to include visitation on Monday, May 1st 2023, from 5-7:00PM, with a memorial service following at 7:00PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue Swanton VT 05488.
For those who wish, contributions in Marc’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478 or the Franklin Fire Department, P.O. Box 172, Franklin, VT 05457.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
