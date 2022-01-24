Saint Albans/Burlington – Maisie Emma Talbot, a junior at the University of Vermont, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 20th, 2022, due to undetermined natural causes.
She was born in St. Albans on October 26th, 2000, the daughter of Matt Talbot and Amy Anderson. Maisie was a healthy, vibrant, 21-year-old young woman.
Maisie was a 2019 graduate of Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, where she participated on the cross country and tennis teams. She majored in health sciences at UVM and had a specific interest in public health. Maisie loved listening to music, interior decorating, travel, spending time with her friends and family, and was a longtime member of the Northside Baptist Church.
Survivors include her mother, Amy Anderson; father, Matt Talbot; maternal grandmother, Diane Dennis; paternal grandparents, Fernand and Marie Talbot; her aunts and uncles, Denise Talbot, Lisa Talbot, Catherine Talbot, Tina LeCours and Mike Trombley, Noel and Denise Anderson, as well as her cousins, Adam Genga, Emily Genga, Tanner Anderson, Carter Anderson, Tyler LeCours and Sam LeCours. Maisie was pre-deceased by her maternal grandfather, James Anderson.
Maisie is also survived by her longtime partner, Danny Bouwens, his immediate family, their canine companion, Nilla, and many friends.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Tuesday, January 25th, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Northside Baptist Church, 1321 Fairfax Road, St. Albans. Pastor Dan Frost will officiate. Carpooling is suggested.
To send Maisie’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
