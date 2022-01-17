Swanton, VT
Maida Maxham passed away on Thursday, January 13, at her home in Swanton, Vermont. Beloved wife of 35 years to David Maxham and devoted mother to Arthur Maxham (Martha) of Olney, Maryland and James Maxham (Nora) of Chino Hills, California. She was also a well-loved grandmother to Andrew Maxham (Gina), Jill Singhaus (Steve) and Scott Maxham (Danielle). As well she had three great grandchildren, Jake, Parker and Charlotte.
Maida was born on November 4, 1936 in New York City and was the only child of Andrew and Bessie Zuparn. Maida received a Bachelor’s degree in Art History from Barnard College and a Master’s degree in Education from Brown University.
For many years Maida made her home in Worcester, Vermont. While there she served on the U-32 School Board for several years. Her careers included teaching art to children and she also worked for many years as a real estate broker.
Maida loved nature, bird watching and photography. As well, she loved gardening and her home in Swanton, Vermont was surrounded by her beautiful gardens. Maida also loved to travel and had been to every continent in the world several times. Maida was a gracious hostess who loved nothing better than throwing a good party.
The family will celebrate Maida’s life at a gathering for her friends and family, in the late spring.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that contributions be made to one of Maida’s favorite Vermont institutions, the North Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm Street, Montpelier VT 05602.
Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
