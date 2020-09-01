HIGHGATE – Mae A. Beyor, age 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Birchwood Terrace Rehab and Healthcare.
She was born in Highgate on June 4, 1928 to the late George and Beryl (Johnson) Austin.
Mae was a lover of music and poetry. She had a beautiful voice and had a natural gift of writing poems. She was a caregiver for many and always had a dream of becoming a music teacher. Mae worked as a manager at Ames Department store in the jewelry department for many years. One of the biggest accomplishments that she achieved in her life was returning to school, enrolling in night classes and receiving her high school diploma from Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans in 1978. She adored her two feline companions, Bootsie and Oscar.
Mae is survived by her three children, Leslie Beyor of Highgate Falls, Tamara Shoram-Billiel and her husband Dennis of TN and Melissa Gagnon and her husband Philip of Highgate Falls; grandchildren, Landis Beyor, Liza Rooney, Brenda Lesage, Becky Tesheep, Darren Beyor, Nathaniel Shoram, Spencer Shoram, Craig Shoram, Anthony Reynolds, Austin Fillion, Brenda Fillion and Christian Gagnon; many great and great great grandchildren; and siblings, Ballard Austin, Carolyn Boomhower and Sharon Craig. Besides her parents, Mae was predeceased by her husband, Osborne in 2013; and many siblings.
The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the nursing staff at Birchwood Terrace Rehab and Healthcare for the wonderful care they provided Mae during her last days.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. Interment will follow in the St. Louis Catholic Cemetery, Lamkin St., Highgate at the Beyor family plot.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday at Kidder Memorial Home from 12-2:00 p.m.
For those who wish, contributions in Mae’s memory may be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.