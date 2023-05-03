Saint Albans, VT - Madeline Louise (Schneider) Boswell formerly of Harrington Park, New Jersey, and since 2022 of Saint Albans passed away Sunday, April 23rd, 2023, in the loving arms of her family.
She was born on November 21st, 1927, growing up in Bergenfield, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Josephine (Adams) and Ernest Schneider. Madeline was 95 years old.
Madeline grew up during the great depression and was a teenager during World War II. She attended Trenton State Teachers College obtaining a degree in elementary education. She later achieved a Masters Degree in Learning Disabilities from William Patterson College. An inspiring teacher remembered by many of her students as a lighthouse of encouragement, she made the difference in countless lives.
She loved having adventures. After she retired from teaching in Harrington Park, New Jersey, she and Bos built their dream retirement home in Merritt, North Carolina and traveled extensively. Following Bos’ passing Madeline continued to have adventures with her friends, Karen and Earl Gillis, and her “Thelma and Louise” buddy, Teresa Machle.
Madeline lived with her daughter Laura in upstate New York for a year before coming to Vermont. Her daughter Andrea took her on day trip adventures (right up until 2 days before her death) around Saint Albans and Lake Champlain.
She is survived by her daughters, Laura (Boswell) Thornton (husband, Tom) and Andrea Boswell, and son, James Boswell (wife, Lorin), seven grandchildren, Lars, Arna, Tara, Joseph, Samantha, Tom, John, four great grandchildren, Desmond, Ian, Jesse, Vada, and two very special girlfriends, Teresa and Karen.
Madeline was predeceased by her husband, Jack “Bos” of 56 years, her son, John Boswell, and daughter-in-law, Arlene (Lease) Boswell.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Homestead Senior Living for making her life there so joyful and for loving her like family.
A celebration of her life will be held sometime this summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Madeline’s name may be made to: Florence/Whortonsville Fire Department, 5208 Florence Road, Merritt, North Carolina 28556 or Harrington Park Fire Department, 13 Kline Street, Harrington Park, New Jersey 07640 or Ducks Unlimited, Inc, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, Tennessee 38120 or National Audubon Society, Attn: Donations, 225 Varick Street - 7th Floor, New York, New Yok 10014.
Honored to be serving the family of Madeline Boswell is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
