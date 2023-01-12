ALBURGH- Madeleine J. Patnode, age 87, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
She was born in Alburgh on January 2, 1936, to the late Alphonse & Elaine (LeFebvre) Theoret.
She married Norman “Ding” Patnode on May 4, 1957.
Madeleine graduated from Alburgh High School. Madeleine and her husband Ding enjoyed their time spent at home with each other through the years, she never had any children, but treated many of nieces and nephews like her own. She loved to garden and always had berry bushes in her backyard. She was an avid animal lover and especially loved pigs. Madeleine enjoyed the outside and always took walks. She had a great sense of humor, and always enjoyed playing tricks on everyone. She volunteered for the Alburgh Auxiliary Fire Department for many years.
Madeleine is survived by her siblings, Aline LaFountain, Lorraine LaBombard, Maurice Theoret and his wife Margaret, Alma Patnode, Raymond Theoret and his wife Naomi, Louise Benjamin, and Michael Theoret and his wife Judy; sister-in-law, Frances Theoret and Kay Root; and many nieces, nephews, and God children.
Besides her parents, Madeleine was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Norman “ding” Patnode; siblings, Gerald Theoret and his wife Victoria, Florence Fournier and her husband Alvin “Pete”, Lawrence Theoret; and brothers-in-law, Gordon LaFountain, Stanley LaBombard, Winton Patnode, and Roger Benjamin
Family and friends are invited to Madeleine’s Life Celebration to include a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM on Friday, January 20, 2023, at St. Amadeus Catholic Church, 75 North Main Street, Alburgh, VT. Interment will be held this spring in St. Amadeus Catholic Cemetery in Alburgh.
Donations may be made to the Alburgh Fire Department, 60 Firehouse Rd, Alburgh, VT 05440 or the St. Amadeus Church, 9 North Main St., Alburgh, VT 05440.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
