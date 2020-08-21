ST. ALBANS — Madalyn (nee Hunt) Tulip passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020, in Chesapeake, VA. She was born March 18, 1926, near Fort Myers, FL.
Madalyn was a longtime resident of St. Albans, Swanton and Georgia. She was married for 55 years to the Love of her Life, Henry Tulip, who passed away in 2004. Madalyn was a devout catholic and an active member of St. Mary’s and Ascension Parishes in St. Albans and Georgia, respectively, where she and Henry served as Eucharistic Ministers. She trained as an operating room nurse, receiving her degree from Mary Fletcher Hospital in 1944, at which time she joined the United States Cadet Nurse Corps. Madalyn subsequently practiced in Burlington and St. Albans. More recently, Madalyn volunteered extensively at the Northwestern Medical Center for many years. She was active in the VT Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, serving as Treasurer.
While she had a passion for playing bridge and treasured the many friendships she maintained at and around the card tables, her family remained the focus of her attention, and a source of great joy.
She is survived by her six children (in which she invested so much time and energy — school board work, 4H, sports, etc.): Mary Amabile of Chesapeake, Kathleen Johnson of Fargo, ND, Elizabeth Tulip of Augusta, ME, Deb McCarthy of Sun City Center, FL, Dan Tulip of Anchorage, AK and Thom Tulip of Andover, MA, and eight nieces and nephews. Madalyn had 16 grandchildren upon who she doted, and at last count, 26 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Marjorie (nee Sawyer) and Albert Hunt and her sisters Alma LaVigne and Shirley Lawrence.
Donations in Madalyn’s honor should be made to Martha’s Community Kitchen, 139 Lake Street,
St. Albans, VT 05478 (https://marthascommunitykitchen802.org/donations/) and/or The Friends of Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge, c/o Missisquoi NWR, 29 Tabor Rd., Swanton, VT 05488 (http://friendsofmissisquoi.org/).
The time and place of a memorial celebration for Madalyn will be announced in the future.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.