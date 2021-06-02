RICHFORD — M. Hayden Janes, age 95, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, May 31, 2021, at his home in Richford.
A full obituary will follow.
Friends and family are invited to attend Hayden’s Life Celebration events to include visitation Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 4-7:00 PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Hayden’s funeral will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10:00AM at the Richford First Baptist Church, 33 School St, Richford, VT 05476 and a private burial will take place in the Hillside Cemetery in Richford at the convenience of the family.
To view Hayden’s full obituary, share condolences, photos and favorite memories please visit our website at www.gossfs.com. Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events.
