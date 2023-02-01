Lynn S. Currier

The family of Lynn Susan Currier, age 63, announces that she passed away peacefully, January 30, 2023, in Saint Albans. She was born in Tampa, October 4, 1959 to Lawrence and Shirley (Warner) Bevins. Lynn married Michael Currier, June 26, 1982 and they have been married 41 years. Lynn received her Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education, from the Community College of Vermont.
Lynn was very spiritual, and enjoyed collecting inspirational quotes. She will be remembered for sending cards to those who needed uplifting with an inspirational quote inside. She also loved reading and knitting.
She is survived by her husband Michael Currier of Saint Albans, VT and one brother-in-law, Tony Currier (Danielle) of Saint Albans, VT, and three cousins, Sheila, Danny and Brian.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Winston and Larry Bevins.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM, in Brady & Levesque Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the spring, in the Currier family lot in St. Albans Bay Cemetery.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.