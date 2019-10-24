ST. ALBANS: Lydia “Lid” Lavallee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, with her husband, David, at her side, after a short battle with lung cancer.
The daughter of Dean Bundy, Sr. and June (Sargent) Bundy, Lydia was born in Burlington on April 5, 1965. She used to say; “She fooled the doctors and came four days later”.
Lydia received her diploma from the Essex Jct. High School. She met David and they married October 31st, 1984. They moved to St. Albans where they were raising their daughter Jennifer.
In recent years, Lydia enjoyed working the Knights of Columbus Council # 297 bingo snack bar with her husband who “credits their success to her”.
Lydia enjoyed doting over her nieces and nephews when they were young. She also enjoyed cooking and loved hosting family holiday dinners.
Lydia leaves behind her husband, David and daughter, Jennifer. She also leaves her mother, June Bundy and her life partner, Nate Aiken, her brothers, Dale Bundy and his wife Carol (Myers), Leon Bundy, and Dean Bundy, Jr. and his wife Julie (Raymond). Lydia also leaves father-in-law, Paul Lavallee and his wife, Pauline (Webb) of Fairfax, her mother-in-law, Barbara Muller and her husband, Paul of Dushore, PA, her brothers-in-law, Thomas Lavallee and his companion, Debra “Sunny” Burris of Rockhill, SC, and George Lavallee of Miami Beach, FL, her sisters-in-law, Carol Craves and her husband, Michael of Flemington, MO and Nancy Benoit and husband, John of Renton, WA. She also leaves many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, VT, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in Holy Angles Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans, VT.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 1661 Worcester Road, Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701.
