Saint Albans – Luke David Parker, 39, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday June 30th, 2021.
Luke was born in Burlington, Vermont, on January 27th, 1982, to Eddy Parker and Karen Sue (Parker) Bent.
Luke is survived by his son, David of Enosburg; father, Eddy L. Parker and wife, Patsy, of Saint Albans, VT; mother, Karen Sue and husband, Stephen Bent of Minot, ME; sister, Joy Hayes and husband, Ryan, and children, Grace, Amsden and Simon of Auburn, ME; brother, Andrew Parker and wife, Ashley and children, Lennon and Ava of Pownal, ME; brother Michael’s children: Michael Aube and wife, Vanessa and daughter, Kennedy Grace, of Seymour, CT; Samantha, Josiah and Newton Parker of St. Albans, VT; step-brother, Stephen Bent and wife, Laura, and children, Sam, Levi and David of Essex, VT; step-sister Mary Elizabeth Badonsky and husband, Glenn, and children, Elijah and Zoe of Semmes, AL. Step-sister Ashely Lareau and husband Joshua and children Camden and Reagan of St. Albans, VT; step-sister Carrie Charbonneau and husband Joe of Adams, MA; step-brother Darren Gilmond of Fletcher, VT. He will also be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers.
He is predeceased by his brother Michael Richard Parker who lost his courageous battle with cancer on December 22, 2013, his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Richard L. Morgan; Mr. Edward Parker and Mrs. Lea Wheelock.
Luke grew up in St. Albans and graduated from BFA St. Albans. He was employed by Peerless Clothing for the past several years. His interests included juggling, magic shows and entertaining children’s groups. Coming from a large family, Luke was often the instigator of many fun games and “shenanigans.” He had an engaging smile and could make friends with anyone. He was a kind, thoughtful and gentle man who also could recite the entire script of many favorite family movies from his childhood with his brother, Andrew. His calling was to make other people smile, and he was always successful in this.
A celebration of life was held on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021, at 1:00PM at the Northside Baptist Church, 1321 Fairfax Road, Saint Albans, VT.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Luke’s name to NAMI, P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297.
Honored to be serving the Parker family, is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolences may be expressed at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.