ST. ALBANS – Lucy Lily Pearo, a lifelong area resident passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the St. Albans Health & Rehab with her family at her side.
Born in Fairfield on June 22, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Raymond J. and Florence (Corey) Johnson. Lucy was 94 years old.
Lucy was married to Haskell Mayo and Maynard G. Pearo, Sr., who both predeceased her.
She loved working at several area businesses, waitressing at Therrien’s Restaurant, the Brown Jug and clerked at Fishman’s, Woolworths and Ben Franklin Stores and retired from McDonalds.
Lucy was very active in the area as a volunteer, she was past president and life member of Robert E. Glidden Post # 758, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, past president of Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion Auxiliary, she volunteered and was a member at Northwestern Medical Center Auxiliary, a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter, 321 and an active member at the Franklin County Senior Center.
Lucy enjoyed playing bingo, her trips to Akwesasne and reading, but her greatest enjoyment was being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Haskell Mayo and wife, Patricia, Ora Larose and husband, Robert, Maynard Pearo and wife, Jackie, step-son, John Pearo and wife, Nancy, and step-daughter, Sharon Patterson, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Lucy was predeceased by her step-father, Arthur Husband, brothers, Philip and Robert Johnson, sisters, Ardelle Elwood and Wanda Plouff and step-children, James Pearo and Debra Sweetser.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of her family.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Franklin County Senior Center, 75 Messenger Street, St. Albans, VT 05478 or to a veteran organization of their choice.
To send Lucy’s family a message of share a memory, kindly go to her online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.