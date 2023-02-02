Saint Albans - Lucille “Lou” “Lucia” Senesac, a resident of this area since 1953, passed away peacefully early Wednesday, February 1st, 2023, at her home with her loving family at her side.
Born in Colchester on March 5th, 1933, the daughter of the late Paul and Marie (Mandeville) Senesac. Lou was 89 years old.
On August 11th, 1951, in St. Francis Xavier Church in Winooski, she married Roger L. Senesac, who predeceased her on April 16th, 2018.
Lou attended St. Francis Xavier School, Sacred Heart School as a boarder and Mount St. Mary’s Academy. Roger and Lou owned and operated Senesac Sales for 32 years, retiring in 1995. Lou and Roger were daily communicants at Holy Angels Parish for over 30 years and for over 20 years coordinated Eucharist Adoration.
Lou is survived by her 6 children, Mark Senesac and wife, Nancy of Fairfax, Paul Senesac of Swanton, Michelle Carroll and husband, Paul of Georgia, Guy Senesac and wife, Susan of Fairfax, Susan Blake and husband, Randy of Georgia and Dale Senesac and wife, Kelly of Fairfax. 20 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 3 nieces and many cousins.
She is also survived by her siblings, Guy, Roland, Jean, Rachelle, Mary and Margaret.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lou is predeceased by her three brothers, one sister and 2 great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 8th, at 11:00 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, with the Reverend Father Christopher Micale as celebrant. A luncheon to follow at the Holy Angels Parish Hall. Prayers of committal and interment will be later this spring in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in the form of Spiritual Bouquets for Masses in Lou’s memory to Holy Angels Parish, 246 Lake Street, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the family of Lou Senesac is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
