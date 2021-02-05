SOUTH BURLINGTON — Lucille (Bourgeois) Peduzzi died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Gazebo Senior Living in South Burlington. Born July 22, 1929 in Barre, VT, to parents Albert and Gilbert Bourgeois, Lucille was orphaned at an early age. She lived briefly in New York and spent most of her childhood in Burlington.
A graduate of Cathedral High School, she married Reno Peduzzi in 1950. She worked at National Life before relocating to Essex Junction when Reno joined IBM. They lived in the same home for over 50 years. When the children were grown, she worked in the library at Thomas Fleming School and then with her husband at H&R Block in Essex Junction.
She and Reno enjoyed many activities together including square dancing, golf and volunteering for the Essex Boosters. She loved her bridge games, bowling and volunteering for the Brownell Library.
Lucille was predeceased by her husband in 2005, and by her siblings Homer, Alice, Pauline and Alberta.
She leaves her son Mark and wife Darlene, son John and wife Mary, and daughter Mary Lou Lord and husband Keith, and her grandchildren Simone Wright, Brittany Peduzzi, Gina Lord and Carrie Lord.
Funeral arrangements will be scheduled at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Essex Rescue, 1 Educational Drive, Essex Jct., VT 05452 or UVM Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05452.
The family sends many thanks to the caring staffs of Gazebo Apartments and UVM HH&H.
Mom, we don't know how you knew how to be the best mom ever, but you certainly were. We love you and know you are happily reuniting with Dad, your family and friends.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.
