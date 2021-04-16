ST. ALBANS — Lucien G. Godin, age 86, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 with his partner Pamela L’Esperance at his side in their home in St. Albans.
He was born in East Berkshire on June 28, 1934 to the late Isidore Idonias and Meriza (Gendron) Godin.
Lucien married Rejane Marie Giguere from Abercorn, Quebec on June 26, 1954. They bought the Towle Family Farm in Franklin which they operated until 1984 and retired to St. Albans. His loving wife passed away on March 1, 1999 due to cancer. Lucien spent the last 20 years of his life with his partner Pam. For the past several years they made their home at the Homestead in St. Albans. Lucien loved to joke around which made him many friends at the Homestead, especially with the nursing staff.
He leaves behind his partner, Pam L’Esperance and her family; his children, Charles Godin and his wife Bonnie of Swanton, Joanna Huben and her husband William of Omaha, NE, Susie Parent and her husband David of Gouverneur, NY, and Lise Brosseau and her husband Daniel of Highgate; 13 grandchildren, Jonathan, Timothy, and Melissa Godin, Grayson, Neil, and Faren Huben, Shawn, Jason, and Sam Parent, Keeli, Mandy, Michel Bradley, and Debbie Brosseau; 11 great grandchildren; his brother, Raymond Godin of Richford and his partner Joan Pariseau; sisters, Lorette LaRose of Franklin, Claire Godbout of Richford, and Jane Godbout of Jacksonville, FL; a sister-in-law, Annette Magnant and her husband Richard of Randolph; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Lucien was predeceased by his wife, Rejane Godin; a brother, Lawrence “Buddy” Godin; and a sister, Rita Denoyer.
We would like to thank our friends and family at the Homestead for the love and care Lucien and Pam have received.
Friends and family are invited to Lucien's life celebration events to include visitation from 4-7:00 PM on Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Lake St., St. Albans, VT. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Richford.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
