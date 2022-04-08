Louise Enright Bevins, RN

Saint Albans – Louise Enright Bevins a lifelong Franklin County resident passed away Thursday, April 7th, 2022, at Homestead at Pillsbury, with her loving family at her side.
Born at home in Richford on August 29th, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Morton and Catherine (Enright) Enright. Louise was 94 years old.
Louise was a 1945 graduate of Richford High School and received her Register Nursing Degree in 1949 from The Saint Albans Hospital School of Nursing. She started her nursing career at the St. Albans Hospital in the Surgical Department and then moved to the Labor and Delivery Department at Kerbs Memorial Hospital.
She was a devout member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters of Americas, as well as a volunteer for the American Red Cross Blood Drawings.
Survivors include her 2 daughters, Mary MacGregor and her husband, James, of Pepperell, Massachusetts and Jennifer Bevins of Medford, Massachusetts and 3 granddaughters, Megan, Sarah and Emily.
In addition to her parents, Louise was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Malcom “Bunny” Bevins on October 3rd, 2014 and her son, Randall James Bevins on April 16th, 2017.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 21st, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, with prayers of committal and interment following in the family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Louise’s family asks that memorials in her name be made to Homestead at Pillsbury, Activities Fund, 64 Harborview Drive, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the Bevins family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.